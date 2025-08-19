Longtime Whole Foods employee with Down syndrome files suit after his firing

Vincent Igoe worked at the Rookwood Whole Foods, previously Wild Oats, for 23 years. In January, he was fired a few months after returning to work from an extended leave of absence for spinal surgery.

In February, Vince’s sister, who is a lawyer, told the company they were liable for the firing and in response, Whole Foods offered to reinstate Vince.

The Igoe family declined and opted instead to file suit against Whole Foods alleging disability discrimination. Carol Igoe, who now represents Vince in this case, says the company failed to provide reasonable accommodations for her brother who has Down syndrome.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the case, what working at Whole Foods meant to Vince, and how the company has responded.

Cincinnati Edition reached out to Whole Foods for inclusion in this discussion. The company responded that they do not comment on pending litigation.

Vincent Igoe, former Whole Foods employee

Carol Igoe, employment lawyer and Vince's sister

Bob Igoe, Vince's brother

