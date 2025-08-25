What will it take to jump start more residential development in Cincinnati?

The city of Cincinnati has a goal of building 40,000 homes in 10 years.

While the city has seen multiple old office buildings converted to apartments, no developer has completed a new apartment building or condominium development in the Central Business District since 2021.

And the Cincinnati Business Courier reports no new multi-family residential developments are ready to be built.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what’s stalling development and the ideas officials are exploring to spur more construction.

Guests:

Mark Jeffreys, Cincinnati City Council member

Katie Westbrook, senior vice president of development, 3CDC

Chris Wetterich, staff reporter and columnist, Cincinnati Business Courier

Select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

