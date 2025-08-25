© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

What will it take to jump start more residential development in Cincinnati?

Published August 25, 2025 at 4:00 AM EDT
Cincinnati skyline with tall and small buildings as seen from afar with trees in the foreground
Bill Rinehart
/
WVXU

The city of Cincinnati has a goal of building 40,000 homes in 10 years.

While the city has seen multiple old office buildings converted to apartments, no developer has completed a new apartment building or condominium development in the Central Business District since 2021.

And the Cincinnati Business Courier reports no new multi-family residential developments are ready to be built.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what’s stalling development and the ideas officials are exploring to spur more construction.

Guests:

  • Mark Jeffreys, Cincinnati City Council member
  • Katie Westbrook, senior vice president of development, 3CDC
  • Chris Wetterich, staff reporter and columnist, Cincinnati Business Courier

Select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
