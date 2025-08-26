Is there an alternative to cell phones for your kids?

If you haven’t given your kids a cell phone, you've probably asked yourself how to help them stay safe and connected with friends while giving them the independence they need.

There's no end to the devices popping up offering alternatives to cell phones. On Cincinnati Edition we ask, should you get your kids a flip phone, a Tin Can phone or maybe just a landline? And when is the right time for a smartphone?

Guests:



Rheana Murray, freelance writer and editor

Mark SooHoo, organizer, Wait Until 8th

