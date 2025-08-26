What do school cell phone bans mean for students, parents, and teachers?

Students who have gone back to class in Kentucky, Ohio, and Indiana are going back to schools that have state-mandated bans on cell phones.

Indiana's ban went into effect in 2024. Kentucky's House Bill 208, passed in March, bans cell phones during instructional time starting this school year. And lawmakers pushed for restrictions in Ohio as well, with Gov. Mike DeWine including the restrictions in the final state budget signed in June. These states join the list of 35 in total that have laws limiting phones or other electronic devices in schools.

What do these new limitations on cell phones mean for the students, parents and teachers affected? On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss how these rules are being implemented in Cincinnati Public Schools and elsewhere.

Guests:



Bebe Hodges, education reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Laura Mitchell, president and CEO, Beech Acres Parenting Center

Brigette Whaley, associate professor, West Texas A&M University



Ways to listen to this show: