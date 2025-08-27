Get your milkweed ready for the monarch migration
The great monarch butterfly migration has begun as the winged creatures make their way from Canada to Mexico. Could plants in your backyard help them on their journey?
Plus, another flying insect has made it's way across Ohio. It's the spotted lantern fly.
On Cincinnati Edition, all your gardening questions answered by our experts.
Guests:
- Sarah Imbus, horticulture agent, Campbell County Extension Office
- Carrie Brown, extension educator, Ohio State University Extension Office
- Luis Aguilar-Dwyer, environmental education specialist, Civic Garden Center
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.