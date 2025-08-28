Historic revitalization up for debate in downtown Middletown

Four city-owned buildings in downtown Middletown, Ohio, are at the center of a debate there.

Those in support of historic preservation want the buildings to be saved and restored. But what would that take, and can the city afford it?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the status of these buildings and how they fit into the greater picture of downtown Middletown.

Guests:



Joshua Smith, president and CEO, Butler County Finance Authority

Gabe Schoenlein, member of Middletown’s planning commission and member of Save Downtown Middletown

Ways to listen to this show: