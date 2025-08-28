© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Historic revitalization up for debate in downtown Middletown

Published August 28, 2025 at 4:01 AM EDT
Courtesy Save Downtown Middletown

Four city-owned buildings in downtown Middletown, Ohio, are at the center of a debate there.

Those in support of historic preservation want the buildings to be saved and restored. But what would that take, and can the city afford it?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the status of these buildings and how they fit into the greater picture of downtown Middletown.

Guests:

  • Joshua Smith, president and CEO, Butler County Finance Authority
  • Gabe Schoenlein, member of Middletown’s planning commission and member of Save Downtown Middletown

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
