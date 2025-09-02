Help is available for delinquent taxpayers, but is property tax reform on the horizon in Ohio?

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s property tax working group is expected to offer recommendations for property tax reform at the end of this month.

How different will those ideas be from the recommendations state lawmakers released in January?

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss the progress the working group has made and some of the reforms being considered.

Plus, we’ll talk about a delinquent property tax relief program — what it entails and who qualifies.

Guests:

Bill Seitz, co-chair, Property Tax Reform Working Group, former state lawmaker

Ohio State Sen. Bill Blessing, R-Colerain Township

Hamilton County Treasurer Jill Schiller

Andrew Garth, executive vice president and general counsel, The Port

Sister Barbara Busch, executive director, Working in Neighborhoods

Ways to listen to this show: