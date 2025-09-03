Local movie theater restorations add to Cincinnati's arts scene

The Emery Theater in Over-the-Rhine, the new home for the Children's Theatre of Cincinnati, is set to reopen its doors next month for a run of The Wizard of Oz. Construction began in February 2024 to turn the once-neglected building into a state-of-the-art space for the arts.

But the Emery isn't the only theater in Cincinnati to get a new look and new occupants. The Park Theatre in Northside, the Imperial Theatre in Over-the-Rhine and the Regal Theater in the West End also are undergoing renovation projects.

On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss the history of these arts spaces and the construction projects they are undergoing.

Guests:



Brian Powers, community content coordinator, Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library

Beth Johnson, executive director, Cincinnati Preservation Association

Marta Hyland, operations and artistic strategy consultant, Imperial Theatre



