Local movie theater restorations add to Cincinnati's arts scene
The Emery Theater in Over-the-Rhine, the new home for the Children's Theatre of Cincinnati, is set to reopen its doors next month for a run of The Wizard of Oz. Construction began in February 2024 to turn the once-neglected building into a state-of-the-art space for the arts.
But the Emery isn't the only theater in Cincinnati to get a new look and new occupants. The Park Theatre in Northside, the Imperial Theatre in Over-the-Rhine and the Regal Theater in the West End also are undergoing renovation projects.
On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss the history of these arts spaces and the construction projects they are undergoing.
Guests:
- Brian Powers, community content coordinator, Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library
- Beth Johnson, executive director, Cincinnati Preservation Association
- Marta Hyland, operations and artistic strategy consultant, Imperial Theatre
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.