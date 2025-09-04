© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Politics
Cincinnati Edition

Political endorsements from the pulpit

Published September 4, 2025 at 4:01 AM EDT
A new IRS decision paves the way for religious leaders to endorse candidates in church without risking their tax-exempt status. This came in an effort to settle a lawsuit brought by the National Religious Broadcasters association and two Texas churches.

But what does this mean for local religious organizations, and how are their leaders responding? On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with a local pastor and the head of Catholic Conference of Ohio about the decision.

Guests:

  • Brian Hickey, executive director, Catholic Conference of Ohio
  • Lesley Jones, pastor, Truth and Destiny Covenant Ministry Fellowship
  • David Niven, Ph.D., associate professor of political science, University of Cincinnati

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
