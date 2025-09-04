Political endorsements from the pulpit

A new IRS decision paves the way for religious leaders to endorse candidates in church without risking their tax-exempt status. This came in an effort to settle a lawsuit brought by the National Religious Broadcasters association and two Texas churches.

But what does this mean for local religious organizations, and how are their leaders responding? On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with a local pastor and the head of Catholic Conference of Ohio about the decision.

Guests:



Brian Hickey, executive director, Catholic Conference of Ohio

Lesley Jones, pastor, Truth and Destiny Covenant Ministry Fellowship

David Niven, Ph.D., associate professor of political science, University of Cincinnati

Ways to listen to this show: