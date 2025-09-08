Public school students can now leave class for Bible instruction
A new law in Ohio and Indiana allows public school students to leave class for religious instruction. LifeWise Academy operates in 34 states. The non-denominational Christian program teaches the Bible to public school students.
Some parents have raised concerns about taking time out of the school day for religious instruction and have questioned whether this violates the separation of church and state.
On Cincinnati Edition, we talk to LifeWise about their mission and to parents who oppose the program.
Guests:
- Kristan Cover, program director, Western Brown LifeWise
- Molly Gaines, parent
- Zach Parrish, parent
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.