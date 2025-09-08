Public school students can now leave class for Bible instruction

A new law in Ohio and Indiana allows public school students to leave class for religious instruction. LifeWise Academy operates in 34 states. The non-denominational Christian program teaches the Bible to public school students.

Some parents have raised concerns about taking time out of the school day for religious instruction and have questioned whether this violates the separation of church and state.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk to LifeWise about their mission and to parents who oppose the program.

Guests:



Kristan Cover, program director, Western Brown LifeWise

Molly Gaines, parent

Zach Parrish, parent

Ways to listen to this show: