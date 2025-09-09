Hamilton County judges respond to concerns about public safety

Crime has dominated the news in Cincinnati for months, with a national spotlight on the city after a Downtown brawl in July.

The Hamilton County Association of Chiefs of Police says it shares the outrage the public has expressed over the brawl, and videos of the fight that were distributed widely on social media.

The association also says “gaps in the judicial process repeatedly undermine the tireless work” of police officers.

“It is not enough to arrest violent offenders if they are swiftly released back into our neighborhoods due to lax bail practices or insufficient sentencing,” the association said in a statement issued Aug. 8. “Public safety requires the full commitment and accountability of every branch of the criminal justice system.”

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with three Hamilton County judges about how bail and sentencing are determined.

WVXU invited the Hamilton County Association of Chiefs of Police to be part of this conversation, but the association declined.

Guests:



Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Wende Cross

Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Josh Berkowitz

Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Kari Bloom

