© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Gardening
Cincinnati Edition

Look out boxwoods, a hungry moth is back in town

Published September 10, 2025 at 4:00 AM EDT
caterpillars in various life stages on green leaves. also some brown leaves that have been killed by the pests
Courtesy USDA
The boxwood plant on the left is healthy, green and web-free. The boxwood plant on the right is dead or dying from box tree moth caterpillar damage. The invasive caterpillars feed on the foliage and leave behind webbing and frass (sawdust-like insect excrement). A boxwood plant infested with box tree moth caterpillars may die within the year if left untreated. USDA photo by Ignacio Baez (l) and Mafalda Weldon (r)

It seems our boxwoods just can’t catch a break. Now garden experts are warning the box tree moth has arrived.

On the Cincinnati Edition gardening show: what to know about monitoring, management, and insecticide. Plus, succession tree planting for the fall.

It’s a full hour of gardening plus your questions.

Guests:

  • Jon Butcher, president, Madison Tree Care and Lawn
  • Theresa Culley, Ph.D., professor, University of Cincinnati
  • Domonique Peebles, owner, Brick Gardens

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionGardening
Stay Connected