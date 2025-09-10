Look out boxwoods, a hungry moth is back in town
It seems our boxwoods just can’t catch a break. Now garden experts are warning the box tree moth has arrived.
On the Cincinnati Edition gardening show: what to know about monitoring, management, and insecticide. Plus, succession tree planting for the fall.
It’s a full hour of gardening plus your questions.
Guests:
- Jon Butcher, president, Madison Tree Care and Lawn
- Theresa Culley, Ph.D., professor, University of Cincinnati
- Domonique Peebles, owner, Brick Gardens
