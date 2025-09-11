What is 'equitable grading' and does it help or hurt students?

How teachers grade their students has long been a topic of debate in schools across the United States.

Advocates for “equitable grading” argue the practice ensures students get grades that accurately reflect their understanding of material and can help eliminate subjective biases that can show up on report cards.

But a new survey of teachers across the country found most teachers view “equitable grading” as harmful, especially practices that forbid teachers from giving students grades of zero, and many feel pressured to inflate grades.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss “equitable grading” — what it is, the arguments for and against it, and how it plays out in the classroom.

Guests:



Joe Feldman, founder, Crescendo Education Group, author of “Grading for Equity”

Adam Tyner, national research director, Thomas B. Fordham Institute, co-author of “Equitable” Grading Through the Eyes of Teachers

Jeff Wensing, president, Ohio Education Association

Ways to listen to this show:

