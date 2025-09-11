© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News
Cincinnati Edition

How does Cincinnati tackle its graffiti?

Published September 11, 2025 at 4:01 AM EDT
WVXU

Some neighbors are frustrated by graffiti, but is graffiti actually on the rise? And what can you do if your neighborhood becomes ridden with vandalism?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the problem with blight and what solutions the city has come up with to tackle the problem.

Guests:

  • Mark Jeffreys, Cincinnati City Council member
  • Jonathan Adee, executive director, Keep Cincinnati Beautiful
  • James Brunner, division manager, City of Cincinnati Department of Buildings & Inspections

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
graffiti
