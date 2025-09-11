How does Cincinnati tackle its graffiti?
Some neighbors are frustrated by graffiti, but is graffiti actually on the rise? And what can you do if your neighborhood becomes ridden with vandalism?
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the problem with blight and what solutions the city has come up with to tackle the problem.
Guests:
- Mark Jeffreys, Cincinnati City Council member
- Jonathan Adee, executive director, Keep Cincinnati Beautiful
- James Brunner, division manager, City of Cincinnati Department of Buildings & Inspections
