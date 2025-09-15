© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News
Cincinnati Edition

A century-old Rookwood fountain gets new life

Published September 15, 2025 at 4:00 AM EDT
University of Cincinnati

Can century-old pottery inspire students of today? A Rookwood fountain was preserved and relocated as part of the University of Cincinnati’s renovation of its chemistry building.

And Cincinnati Public Schools have worked to preserve Rookwood fountains in several of their buildings.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what it takes to preserve these works of art — and what they mean for Cincinnati.

  • Tony Kalti, craftsman and Rookwood Pottery tile expert
  • Jason Brown, sales director, The Rookwood Pottery Company
  • Jordan Tobler, assistant superintendent, Skanska USA Cincinnati

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
