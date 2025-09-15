A century-old Rookwood fountain gets new life

Can century-old pottery inspire students of today? A Rookwood fountain was preserved and relocated as part of the University of Cincinnati’s renovation of its chemistry building.

And Cincinnati Public Schools have worked to preserve Rookwood fountains in several of their buildings.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what it takes to preserve these works of art — and what they mean for Cincinnati.



Tony Kalti, craftsman and Rookwood Pottery tile expert

Jason Brown, sales director, The Rookwood Pottery Company

Jordan Tobler, assistant superintendent, Skanska USA Cincinnati

