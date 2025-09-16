City Manager Sheryl Long joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss quality-of-life issues

Cincinnati has a new curfew policy along with new rules for food trucks, Red Bikes, and electric scooters. Are those changes making a difference in crime prevention?

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with the city manager about strategies being used to reduce crime. We get the city’s response to Gov. Mike DeWine’s visit last week, and talk about the millions of additional dollars City Council approved for public safety.

Plus, we’ll hear why some residents are concerned about hookah bars near their homes and discuss quality-of-life issues in all of Cincinnati’s neighborhoods.

Sheryl Long, city manager, City of Cincinnati

Mark Manning, chief counsel, City of Cincinnati Law Department Quality of Life Division

