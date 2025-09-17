Could response demand lower your energy bill?

Ohio’s energy demands are increasing, and that is putting major strain on the grid — it could lead to eventual electric shortages. During peak periods such as heat waves, communities can experience rolling blackouts if energy consumption is not reduced.

An Ohio lawmaker is introducing a bill to create an energy peak demand program. The plan would create a demand response system in which costumers who opt into the program might see the utility company bump up their thermostats on hotter days or cycle their use of certain appliances, like laundry or dishwashing.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss demand response and how this program would work.

Roy Klopfenstein, Ohio State Representative, R- Haviland

Tremaine Phillips, president, Third Coast Strategies, former commissioner, Michigan Public Service Commission

Cincinnati Edition invited Duke Energy to join this discussion. A spokesperson told us they are reviewing the bill and offered this statement:

"We at Duke Energy Ohio will always advocate for durable and strategic energy policies that promote affordable and reliable energy for our natural gas and electric customers across Ohio and beyond. We are currently reviewing this legislation to assess the impact on our customers. In the meantime, we thank Rep. Klopenstein for raising these important issues and for all his productive work on energy policy in Ohio.

"We also encourage customers to visit: Season of Savings - Duke Energy"

