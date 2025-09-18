© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy
Cincinnati Edition

A look at long-term unemployment and whether more people are starting businesses as a result

Published September 18, 2025 at 4:01 AM EDT
a sign hangs on a glass door that reads "come on in we're open"
Unsplash
Tim Mossholder

The U.S. unemployment rate rose slightly in the federal jobs report released earlier this month.

Unemployment remains relatively low at 4.3%, but the percentage of people who have been out of work for more than six months rose to nearly 26%. That’s the highest share in more than three years.

Are more people starting businesses to make a living as a result?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the latest unemployment data and the economic landscape for small businesses.

Guests:

  • Michael Jones, Ph.D., associate professor of economics, University of Cincinnati
  • Zac Strobl, director, Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship, Northern Kentucky University

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Edition
Stay Connected