A look at long-term unemployment and whether more people are starting businesses as a result

The U.S. unemployment rate rose slightly in the federal jobs report released earlier this month.

Unemployment remains relatively low at 4.3%, but the percentage of people who have been out of work for more than six months rose to nearly 26%. That’s the highest share in more than three years.

Are more people starting businesses to make a living as a result?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the latest unemployment data and the economic landscape for small businesses.

Guests:



Michael Jones, Ph.D., associate professor of economics, University of Cincinnati

Zac Strobl, director, Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship, Northern Kentucky University

