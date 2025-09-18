A look at long-term unemployment and whether more people are starting businesses as a result
The U.S. unemployment rate rose slightly in the federal jobs report released earlier this month.
Unemployment remains relatively low at 4.3%, but the percentage of people who have been out of work for more than six months rose to nearly 26%. That’s the highest share in more than three years.
Are more people starting businesses to make a living as a result?
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the latest unemployment data and the economic landscape for small businesses.
Guests:
- Michael Jones, Ph.D., associate professor of economics, University of Cincinnati
- Zac Strobl, director, Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship, Northern Kentucky University
