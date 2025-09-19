More money than expected from the railway sale, what data shows about parking tickets, and more top stories

A judge has pumped the brakes on a new law that would shift control of the State Teachers Retirement System Board from educators to political appointees. On Cincinnati Edition, the ongoing battle over teacher pensions.

Then, have you gotten a parking ticket lately? We’ll talk about where in Cincinnati you’re more likely to get one and why they’re on the increase.

Plus, why Cincinnati will get more than expected from the railway sale.

And, University of Cincinnati students hold a funeral… is academic freedom really dead?

Guests:



Karen Kasler, bureau chief, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau

Scott Wartman, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU

Ways to listen to this show: