What local housing is available for adults with autism, intellectual or developmental disabilities?

More than 46,000 individuals with autism, intellectual, or developmental disabilities live in Greater Cincinnati, according to a new study’s estimates.

And the study found that more than 12,000 of those individuals are adults who live with caregivers over the age of 60.

As their caregivers get older or experience a crisis, where will those adults live? And what do they say about where they want to live?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss local housing options for adults with autism, intellectual, or developmental disabilities and the study’s findings and recommendations.

Guests:



Emily Kendall, co-founder and president, Empower Me Living

Dan Connors, president and CEO, St. Joseph Home

Denise Resnik, founder, president and CEO, First Place AZ

