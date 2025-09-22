How 'passive house' design can save homeowners money

Ever heard of a “passive house?”

It’s a home designed with an air-tight building shell that allows almost no air to escape.

These homes also use a special ventilation system that uses minimal fuel or electricity.

The Cincinnati chapter of the American Institute of Architects aims to raise awareness about passive house construction standards with an Ice Box Challenge at Homearama, starting Sept. 27.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss passive house design and hear from the architect who build Cincinnati’s first passive house.

Guests:



Scott Hand, principal architect, Trilobite Design

Oliver Kroner, sustainability director, City of Cincinnati Office of Environment and Sustainability

The American Institute of Architects will host a High-Performance Building 101 for homeowners Sept. 27. More information is available online.

