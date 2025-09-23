What do cuts to the H2Ohio program mean for wetlands, water quality, and agriculture?

This July, when Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law Ohio's operating budget for fiscal years 2026 and 2027, there was about $150 million dollars less — from $270 million to $120 million — for a program he spearheaded.

The H2Ohio program launched in 2019 to improve water quality throughout Ohio. It does so by using data-driven solutions to reduce algal blooms and water pollution, improve water infrastructure and support best practices in agriculture.

We discuss what these cuts mean for farmers, wetlands conservation, and water quality statewide on Cincinnati Edition.

Doug Babcock, managing director of water policy, Ohio Environmental Council Action Fund

Jessica D’Ambrosio, Ohio agriculture project director, The Nature Conservancy



