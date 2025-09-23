© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

A developer leases 10 acres of land for a dollar

Published September 23, 2025 at 4:01 AM EDT
Keith BieryGolick WCPO
Tony Sansalone walks through property he just leased to Cardinal Land Conservancy for $1 a year.

A Cincinnati developer is leasing property near Clifton to a local land conservancy at a multi-million-dollar discount.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss land conservation and rewilding efforts in an urban neighborhood.

Guests:

  • Andy Dickerson, executive director, Cardinal Land Conservancy
  • Keke Sansalone, benefactor
  • Karen Kahle, executive director, Civic Garden Center

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
