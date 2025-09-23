A developer leases 10 acres of land for a dollar
A Cincinnati developer is leasing property near Clifton to a local land conservancy at a multi-million-dollar discount.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss land conservation and rewilding efforts in an urban neighborhood.
Guests:
- Andy Dickerson, executive director, Cardinal Land Conservancy
- Keke Sansalone, benefactor
- Karen Kahle, executive director, Civic Garden Center
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.