Preparing for cooler temps? We've got tips for your garden

It's been an unseasonably warm start to autumn, but colder temperatures are on their way. Leaves are beginning to fall, but should you really bag them up for collection after jumping through your leaf piles? Some expert gardeners say to leave those leaves.

Plus, we’ll talk about several creepy crawlies and how to keep them out of your homes, off your pets and away from your boxwoods.

And then, tips on late season planting and how to winterize your garden beds.

On Cincinnati Edition, we have a panel of experts to answer all your gardening questions this October — with all treats, no tricks.

Guests:

Joe Boggs, assistant professor, The Ohio State University Department of Entomology

Peter Huttinger, program director, Turner Farm Community Garden

Julie Dennewitz, horticulturist, Civic Garden Center



Ways to listen to this show: