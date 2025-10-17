© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Mayor, Council, school boards + more: Read WVXU's guide to 2025's local election
Local News
Cincinnati Edition

Cincinnati police chief under scrutiny, the city's efforts to curb violence, and more top stories

Published October 17, 2025 at 4:00 AM EDT
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

There's increased police presence and SWAT officers in downtown Cincinnati after several recent shootings, including a Monday evening shooting on Fountain Square.

Plus, anonymous sources say Police Chief Teresa Theetge has been asked to resign by City Manager Sheryl Long.

Then, what's the latest with Ohio's intoxicating hemp ban, and what are the rules when it comes to THC in Kentucky and Indiana?

And, Ohio ranks fifth nationally when it comes to data centers — how much water are they using?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the top stories in the Tri-state with the reporters covering them.

Guests:

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
