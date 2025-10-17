Cincinnati police chief under scrutiny, the city's efforts to curb violence, and more top stories
There's increased police presence and SWAT officers in downtown Cincinnati after several recent shootings, including a Monday evening shooting on Fountain Square.
Plus, anonymous sources say Police Chief Teresa Theetge has been asked to resign by City Manager Sheryl Long.
Then, what's the latest with Ohio's intoxicating hemp ban, and what are the rules when it comes to THC in Kentucky and Indiana?
And, Ohio ranks fifth nationally when it comes to data centers — how much water are they using?
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the top stories in the Tri-state with the reporters covering them.
Guests:
- Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU
- David Ferrara, breaking news reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
- Chris Wetterich, staff reporter and columnist, Cincinnati Business Courier
- Jessie Balmert, state government reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
- Kendall Crawford, reporter, The Ohio Newsroom
