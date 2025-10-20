Ohio exoneree tells how he survived 39 years locked up for a crime he didn't commit

Rickey Jackson spent 39 years behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit.

He finally was exonerated after the only witness against him recanted his testimony decades after the original trial.

Jackson tells his story in a documentary called Lovely Jackson that’s now streaming on Prime Video.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about the film, as well as with Jackson and a member of his legal team from the Ohio Innocence Project about how he has rebuilt his life.

Rickey Jackson, exoneree

Brian Howe, professor of clinical law, Ohio Innocence Project, College of Law, University of Cincinnati

