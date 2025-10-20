Ohio exoneree tells how he survived 39 years locked up for a crime he didn't commit
Rickey Jackson spent 39 years behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit.
He finally was exonerated after the only witness against him recanted his testimony decades after the original trial.
Jackson tells his story in a documentary called Lovely Jackson that’s now streaming on Prime Video.
On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about the film, as well as with Jackson and a member of his legal team from the Ohio Innocence Project about how he has rebuilt his life.
Guests:
- Rickey Jackson, exoneree
- Brian Howe, professor of clinical law, Ohio Innocence Project, College of Law, University of Cincinnati
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.