© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mayor, Council, school boards + more: Read WVXU's guide to 2025's local election >>
Crime
Cincinnati Edition

Ohio exoneree tells how he survived 39 years locked up for a crime he didn't commit

Published October 20, 2025 at 4:00 AM EDT
Prison concept. Jail bars and metal handcuffs on the floor, dark background.
Rawf8
/
iStockphoto
.

Rickey Jackson spent 39 years behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit.

He finally was exonerated after the only witness against him recanted his testimony decades after the original trial.

Jackson tells his story in a documentary called Lovely Jackson that’s now streaming on Prime Video.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about the film, as well as with Jackson and a member of his legal team from the Ohio Innocence Project about how he has rebuilt his life.

Guests:

  • Rickey Jackson, exoneree
  • Brian Howe, professor of clinical law, Ohio Innocence Project, College of Law, University of Cincinnati

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Edition
Stay Connected