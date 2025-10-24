Police chief dispute, no new Ohio redistricting map, plus more top stories

Earlier this week, City Manager Sheryl Long put Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge on paid administrative leave, pending an internal investigation into her leadership. The latest is that the city will hire an outside firm to conduct the investigation, but her attorney says she's a political scapegoat.

Then, the Ohio Redistricting Commission met for the first time this week, but it will likely be next month before a new map is revealed.

Plus, President Donald Trump endorses a challenger to take on Kentucky U.S. Representative Thomas Massie.

Guests:



Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU

Chris Wetterich, staff reporter and columnist, Cincinnati Business Courier

Andrew Tobias, state government and politics reporter, Signal Ohio

Jo Ingles, reporter and producer, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau

McKenna Horsley, reporter, Kentucky Lantern

Ways to listen to this show: