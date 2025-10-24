Police chief dispute, no new Ohio redistricting map, plus more top stories
Earlier this week, City Manager Sheryl Long put Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge on paid administrative leave, pending an internal investigation into her leadership. The latest is that the city will hire an outside firm to conduct the investigation, but her attorney says she's a political scapegoat.
Then, the Ohio Redistricting Commission met for the first time this week, but it will likely be next month before a new map is revealed.
Plus, President Donald Trump endorses a challenger to take on Kentucky U.S. Representative Thomas Massie.
Guests:
- Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU
- Chris Wetterich, staff reporter and columnist, Cincinnati Business Courier
- Andrew Tobias, state government and politics reporter, Signal Ohio
- Jo Ingles, reporter and producer, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau
- McKenna Horsley, reporter, Kentucky Lantern
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.