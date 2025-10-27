Why are more millennials getting cancer?

Does it seem like more young people are getting cancer? When Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43, it raised awareness about the need for early screening. And many were equally shocked by Princess Catherine’s cancer diagnose in her 40s.

Now some studies are pointing to more cancer cases among millennials. But which cancers are most common in this age group, what could be causing this rise in cases, and most important, what are the best steps to prevention and early detection? We talk with researchers on Cincinnati Edition.

Guests:



Gary Patti, professor of chemistry, genetics and medicine, Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis



Carla Justiniano, MD, colorectal surgeon and researcher, University of Cincinnati Cancer Center



Tammy Miller-Ploetz, education and community outreach manager, Cancer Family Care



