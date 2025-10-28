© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Why is Pokémon sold out everywhere?

Published October 28, 2025 at 4:00 AM EDT
A selection of Pokemon trading cards are displayed in a pile
CHARLES KRUPA
/
AP

Have you been looking for Pokémon cards… literally… everywhere? On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss why they are in short supply, how the trading card company is addressing the scarcity, and where you may have better luck finding cards. Plus, we demystify the game for confused parents.

Guests:

  • Michael Hubbard, co-owner, Woodburn Games
  • Jason Lindle, father and Pokémon player

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
