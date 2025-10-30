Bwahahahaha! It's Cincinnati Edition's Halloween spooktacular
Is your costume ready? Is your pumpkin carved?
Halloween is that special day of the year when it’s totally normal to see ghouls, princesses, and superheroes roaming the streets in search of treats.
And the big day is almost here!
On Cincinnati Edition, we start the hour by talking about the history of the holiday in the U.S. and what it takes to decorate a truly spooky house or assemble a memorable costume.
Our guests are people who go all-out for Halloween.
Then, will you curl up with a dog-eared copy of H.P. Lovecraft tomorrow night?
Or gather around a campfire with friends for a tale of terror?
For the second half of our program, we hear tall and terrifying tales from two professional storytellers.
Both will be performing at the Cincinnati Storytelling Festival Nov. 13 through Nov. 15. More information and tickets are available online.
Music in this episode was composed by Blue Dot Sessions. Tracks include “Jagged Unease,” “Marimo,” “Caustic Pulse,” “Bogong,” and “Stensal Landing.” Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License.
Guests:
- Ray Cappel, owner, Cappel’s Inc.
- René Micheo, Northside resident
- Aimee Ortiz, reporter, New York Times
- Bil Lepp, storyteller, author and recording artist
- Paul Strickland, storyteller, theater artist and Cincinnati Storytelling Festival artistic director
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.