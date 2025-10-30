Bwahahahaha! It's Cincinnati Edition's Halloween spooktacular

Is your costume ready? Is your pumpkin carved?

Halloween is that special day of the year when it’s totally normal to see ghouls, princesses, and superheroes roaming the streets in search of treats.

And the big day is almost here!

On Cincinnati Edition, we start the hour by talking about the history of the holiday in the U.S. and what it takes to decorate a truly spooky house or assemble a memorable costume.

Our guests are people who go all-out for Halloween.

Then, will you curl up with a dog-eared copy of H.P. Lovecraft tomorrow night?

Or gather around a campfire with friends for a tale of terror?

For the second half of our program, we hear tall and terrifying tales from two professional storytellers.

Both will be performing at the Cincinnati Storytelling Festival Nov. 13 through Nov. 15. More information and tickets are available online.

Music in this episode was composed by Blue Dot Sessions. Tracks include “Jagged Unease,” “Marimo,” “Caustic Pulse,” “Bogong,” and “Stensal Landing.” Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License.

Guests:



Ray Cappel, owner, Cappel’s Inc.

René Micheo, Northside resident

Aimee Ortiz, reporter, New York Times

Bil Lepp, storyteller, author and recording artist

Paul Strickland, storyteller, theater artist and Cincinnati Storytelling Festival artistic director

