Texts shed light on police chief's leave, updates on intoxicating hemp and kratom, plus more top stories
Texts and emails released this week between Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge and City Manager Sheryl Long tell us more about what happened in the days before Chief Theetge was put on administrative leave.
Then, from intoxicating hemp to synthetic kratom, the roller coaster ride of litigation and legislation.
Plus, Today from the Ohio Newsroom has been all over the state to see how people celebrate Halloween.
On Cincinnati Edition, the Friday news review.
Guests:
- Chris Wetterich, reporter and columnist, Cincinnati Business Courier
- Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU
- Jessie Balmert, state government reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
- Sarah Donaldson, reporter and producer, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau
- Kendall Crawford, reporter, The Ohio Newsroom
- Erin Gottsacker, reporter, The Ohio Newsroom
