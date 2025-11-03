Increasing access and transparency around FEMA assistance

When a natural disaster hits, federal assistance is often badly needed to help communities rebuild. But FEMA has faced some criticism over the years for the pace of that relief and cases in which assistance is denied.

Some 20 years after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, there are renewed questions about FEMA’s effectiveness as more states have faced denials of assistance.

Now, a bi-partisan group of Congress members have introduced the Fixing Emergency Management for Americans (FEMA) Act of 2025. The proposal is meant to simplify the survivor application process, increase transparency of the approval process and more.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the FEMA Act and what it could do locally.

Guest:



Nick Crossley, Hamilton County Director of Emergency Management

