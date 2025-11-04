Rebel with a cause: The life of Pauli Murray

A pivotal figure in the civil rights movement is a faith leader and legal scholar you’ve probably never heard of. Rev. Pauli Murray contributed to Brown v. Board of Education, fought bus segregation and struggled with their own gender dysphoria.

In 1977, Murray become the first perceived Black woman ordained as an Episcopal priest.

This month the 100-voice World House Choir is honoring Murray’s legacy with a series of performances “Sincerely Yours: Pauli Murray.” The newly commissioned choral work will be performed Nov. 7, 8 and 9.

On Cincinnati Edition we discuss Rev. Pauli Murray’s legal and religious work.

Steve Milloy, composer



Cathy Roma, founder, World House Choir

