Graduate, get a job, get married, have kids. Is that the secret to success?
Does your kid know the sequence? Graduate, get a job, get married, then have kids.
Research by Brookings in 2013 argued that teens who are poor can join the middle class if they follow those steps. Now, a lawmaker in Ohio is proposing the “Success Sequence” as a requirement for high school graduation.
Under Senate Bill 156, public schools would be required to teach students these basic rules for self-improvement.
Critics argue the approach ignores systemic problems and excludes nontraditional family structures such as single-parent households and LGBTQ families.
So, what does the research say about the path to personal achievement, and factors including education, family income, and two-parent verses single-parent households?
On Cincinnati Edition, we ask supporters and opponents of the “Success Sequence.”
Guests:
- Ian Rowe, senior fellow, American Enterprise Institute
- Melissa Cropper, president, Ohio Federation of Teachers
- Melissa Kearney, professor of economics, University of Notre Dame, author of The Two-Parent Privilege: How Americans Stopped Getting Married and Started Falling Behind
