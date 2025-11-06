Graduate, get a job, get married, have kids. Is that the secret to success?

Does your kid know the sequence? Graduate, get a job, get married, then have kids.

Research by Brookings in 2013 argued that teens who are poor can join the middle class if they follow those steps. Now, a lawmaker in Ohio is proposing the “Success Sequence” as a requirement for high school graduation.

Under Senate Bill 156, public schools would be required to teach students these basic rules for self-improvement.

Critics argue the approach ignores systemic problems and excludes nontraditional family structures such as single-parent households and LGBTQ families.

So, what does the research say about the path to personal achievement, and factors including education, family income, and two-parent verses single-parent households?

On Cincinnati Edition, we ask supporters and opponents of the “Success Sequence.”

Guests:



Ian Rowe, senior fellow, American Enterprise Institute



Melissa Cropper, president, Ohio Federation of Teachers



Melissa Kearney, professor of economics, University of Notre Dame, author of The Two-Parent Privilege: How Americans Stopped Getting Married and Started Falling Behind



