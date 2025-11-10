Should you let your dogs and cats sleep with you? We ask our experts
A growing number of supplements are being marketed for pets.
But how safe and effective are they?
A spokesman for the American Veterinary Medical Association told the New York Times that pet owners should approach products that make “broad or anecdotal claims about boosting health or vitality” with caution because they might not undergo rigorous testing.
On our Cincinnati Edition pet show, we ask our experts what they think.
We also get the skinny on holiday table scraps and what can make dogs and cats sick and discuss the pros and cons of letting pets sleep with their people.
Plus, our experts take your questions for the full hour.
Guests:
- Jennifer Wells, DVM, medical director, MedVet Cincinnati
- Denise Johnson, DVM, veterinarian and certified cat behavior consultant
- Nick Hof, certified professional dog trainer and owner, Paws Look Listen
Note: The advice given on our show is general in nature and should not substitute for a visit with a veterinarian.
