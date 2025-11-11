As the nation looks back on the end of WWII, two men explore their fathers' service

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Commemorations have been celebrating wins on the battlefield and international cooperation as well as mourning the millions of lives lost.

But there’s been less talk about the war’s impact on the lives of those who served and their families.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with two men who researched the military service of their fathers and discuss what they learned.

Guests:



Dan Hurley, historian and author, “Crossing Borders, Expanding Boundaries: A White Soldier’s Experience of the World War II Segregated Army"

Al Gerhardstein, civil rights lawyer

Dan Hurley will be at Books by the Banks Saturday, Nov. 15 at the Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library Downtown. He also will be at Joseph-Beth Booksellers on Saturday, Nov. 29. And the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center has a podcast with him available online.

