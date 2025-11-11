© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Books
Cincinnati Edition

As the nation looks back on the end of WWII, two men explore their fathers' service

Published November 11, 2025 at 4:00 AM EST
Book cover shows a group of World War II soldiers posing for a photo.
Courtesy of Orange Frazer Press
Irwin Hurley, second from left, in a photo with some of the other men in his unit.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Commemorations have been celebrating wins on the battlefield and international cooperation as well as mourning the millions of lives lost.

But there’s been less talk about the war’s impact on the lives of those who served and their families.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with two men who researched the military service of their fathers and discuss what they learned.

Guests:

Dan Hurley will be at Books by the Banks Saturday, Nov. 15 at the Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library Downtown. He also will be at Joseph-Beth Booksellers on Saturday, Nov. 29. And the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center has a podcast with him available online.

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
