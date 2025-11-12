Cyber attacks on city services are increasing
On Aug. 18, Middletown officials announced a cybersecurity incident had downed city services in the Ohio municipality, including offices for utilities, income tax, records, and the health department.
Local governments and public agencies increasingly are becoming targets of cyberattacks, sometimes using ransomware to try to get payment.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how cyberattacks occur and what Ohio officials are doing to try to lessen their impact.
Guests:
- Peter Kobak, associate director of the Ohio Persistent Cyber Improvement, Ohio Cyber Range Institute at University of Cincinnati
- Matthew Cupelli, breaking news reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
