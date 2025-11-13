Shopping for health insurance? What to know about open enrollment

If you've begun to shop for insurance, you might be facing sticker shock at increased premiums, whether you're purchasing coverage through the health insurance marketplace or through an employer-provided plan.

The enhanced subsidies Congress passed for coverage through the Affordable Care Act are going away, and health insurance overall has gotten pricier each year.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what you need to know while choosing a plan that's right for your coverage needs.

Guests:



Paige Cunningham, national health reporter, Washington Post

Noah Fisher, employee benefits consultant, USI Insurance Services

Kathy Hempstead, senior policy officer, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation

Ways to listen to this show: