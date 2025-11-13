Remembering Cincinnati legal icon Stan Chesley

Cincinnati lost a legal legend this month who left behind a complicated legacy. He became one of the country’s most powerful class-action lawyers, but his career ended in disbarment.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the cases that made lawyer Stan Chesley a name for himself and how Cincinnatians will remember him.

Guests:



Dan Monk, I-Team reporter, WCPO 9

Howard Ain, retired Troubleshooter, Local 12 News

Rick Christman, author, “Fat Chance: Diet Mania, Greed, and the Infamous Fen-Phen Swindle”

Ways to listen to this show: