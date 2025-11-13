© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Remembering Cincinnati legal icon Stan Chesley

Published November 13, 2025 at 4:00 AM EST
Cincinnati lost a legal legend this month who left behind a complicated legacy. He became one of the country’s most powerful class-action lawyers, but his career ended in disbarment.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the cases that made lawyer Stan Chesley a name for himself and how Cincinnatians will remember him.

Guests:

  • Dan Monk, I-Team reporter, WCPO 9
  • Howard Ain, retired Troubleshooter, Local 12 News
  • Rick Christman, author, “Fat Chance: Diet Mania, Greed, and the Infamous Fen-Phen Swindle”

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
