Remembering Cincinnati legal icon Stan Chesley
Cincinnati lost a legal legend this month who left behind a complicated legacy. He became one of the country’s most powerful class-action lawyers, but his career ended in disbarment.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the cases that made lawyer Stan Chesley a name for himself and how Cincinnatians will remember him.
Guests:
- Dan Monk, I-Team reporter, WCPO 9
- Howard Ain, retired Troubleshooter, Local 12 News
- Rick Christman, author, “Fat Chance: Diet Mania, Greed, and the Infamous Fen-Phen Swindle”
