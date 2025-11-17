Seniors at Paddock Hills property say their rent is doubling and are working with a lawyer

Seniors living in the Victory Vistas apartments in Paddock Hills recently got notice their rent will double. Some have moved out, unable to pay. But 10 residents are working with Legal Aid attorney Phil Rich, who sent a letter to Kingsley + Co. and the building's management demanding reversal of the rent hikes.

Legal Aid and the tenants believe the owners have violated an agreement the company made with the government in order to get tax credits. But Kingsley says it's in full compliance with the terms of those deals and is working with residents on a solution.

Cincinnati Edition invited Kingsley + Co. partner Chinedum Ndukwe on for this discussion. He has not responded, but Kingsley + Co. sent this statement:

"We acknowledge the recent rate adjustments and are actively collaborating with each impacted resident to explore available assistance options," the statement reads. "No resident has been evicted or displaced as a result of the changes, and no eviction notices have been issued. Victory Vistas is operating in strict accordance with the guidelines and regulations of the Ohio Housing Finance Agency."

On Cincinnati Edition, we speak with a resident and the attorney representing the 10 neighbors.

Guests:



Phil Rich, staff attorney, Legal Aid Society of Greater Cincinnati

Raynelda Anderson, Victory Vistas resident

Audricia Brooks, former Cincinnati City Council candidate in 2025

