How concerned citizens defeated the Zimmer nuclear power plant

In 1969, three Ohio utility companies announced plans to build a nuclear power plant in Moscow, Ohio.

From the first public hearing about the proposed plant in 1972, David Fankhauser, a local biology and chemistry professor, spoke out against it.

Over more than a decade, the William H. Zimmer nuclear power station was plagued by delays, cost overruns and safety concerns after whistleblowers reported faulty construction.

By 1984, when investors abandoned the nuclear station, Fankhauser was one of 20,000 people who had joined forces to oppose the project.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the history of Zimmer and how a coalition of concerned citizens kept a nuclear power plant out of their backyard.

Alyssa McClanahan, author, “Zimmer: The Movement that Defeated a Nuclear Power Plant”

David Fankhauser, retired professor of biology and chemistry, University of Cincinnati Clermont College

