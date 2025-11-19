Boosting tree health, cool crop planting and more on the gardening show
The first freeze of the season has arrived and along with it have come cooler temps. But don't abandon your garden just yet!
On Cincinnati Edition, we have a panel of experts to answer all your gardening questions this autumn.
We'll talk about boosting your tree health without chemicals, cool crop planting and compost applications.
Guests:
- Cory Christopher, director of conservation, Cincinnati Nature Center
- Jon Butcher, president-owner, Madison Tree Care & Landscaping, Inc
- Mary Dudley, director of education, Civic Garden Center
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.