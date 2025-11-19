© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Gardening
Cincinnati Edition

Boosting tree health, cool crop planting and more on the gardening show

Published November 19, 2025 at 4:00 AM EST
Pexels

The first freeze of the season has arrived and along with it have come cooler temps. But don't abandon your garden just yet!

On Cincinnati Edition, we have a panel of experts to answer all your gardening questions this autumn.

We'll talk about boosting your tree health without chemicals, cool crop planting and compost applications.

Guests:

  • Cory Christopher, director of conservation, Cincinnati Nature Center
  • Jon Butcher, president-owner, Madison Tree Care & Landscaping, Inc
  • Mary Dudley, director of education, Civic Garden Center

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Cincinnati Edition
