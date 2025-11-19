Boosting tree health, cool crop planting and more on the gardening show

The first freeze of the season has arrived and along with it have come cooler temps. But don't abandon your garden just yet!

On Cincinnati Edition, we have a panel of experts to answer all your gardening questions this autumn.

We'll talk about boosting your tree health without chemicals, cool crop planting and compost applications.

Guests:

Cory Christopher, director of conservation, Cincinnati Nature Center

Jon Butcher, president-owner, Madison Tree Care & Landscaping, Inc

Mary Dudley, director of education, Civic Garden Center

