Fact-checking the booming health and beauty industry claims

Is social media targeting you with enticing skin care products? What about cosmetics, anti-aging creams and supplements?

On Cincinnati Edition, the booming health and beauty market: Can you believe the claims, and should you watch out for scams during holiday shopping?

Medical experts and researchers break it down.

Guests:



Kelly Dobos, cosmetic chemist and adjunct professor, University of Cincinnati

Anne Metzger, PharmD, associate professor, University of Cincinnati College of Pharmacy

Yasmin Tayag, staff writer, The Atlantic

Ways to listen to this show: