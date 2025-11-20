© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Health
Cincinnati Edition

Fact-checking the booming health and beauty industry claims

Published November 20, 2025 at 4:00 AM EST
Pixabay

Is social media targeting you with enticing skin care products? What about cosmetics, anti-aging creams and supplements?

On Cincinnati Edition, the booming health and beauty market: Can you believe the claims, and should you watch out for scams during holiday shopping?

Medical experts and researchers break it down.

Guests:

  • Kelly Dobos, cosmetic chemist and adjunct professor, University of Cincinnati
  • Anne Metzger, PharmD, associate professor, University of Cincinnati College of Pharmacy
  • Yasmin Tayag, staff writer, The Atlantic

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
