Can new research improve the safety of AI therapy for teens?

Recent cases of teens who have died by suicide after using AI chatbots for therapy have raised alarm bells and led parents to testify before Congress calling for tougher regulations.

A survey by Common Sense Media finds that 72% of teens have used AI companions at least once.

If teens are increasingly turning to the technology for companionship or medical and mental health advice, is anything being done to improve the safety of these apps? On Cincinnati Edition we talk with psychological and psychiatric experts about the research into AI therapy.

Guests:



Stephen Rush, MD, medical director for ambulatory services for psychiatry, UC Health

Carrie Bunger, Ph.D., vice president of effective school solutions, Beech Acres

