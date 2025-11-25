How one local cinema is staying in business with the changing film landscape

With the number of streaming services available with the click of a remote, it’s easier than ever to watch movies from home.

So what are local cinemas doing to get people back in theaters?

On Cincinnati Edition, we spoke with a theater owner and a filmmaker to see how they are keeping their venture afloat.

Guests:



Tim Swallow, founder and president, Cincinnati World Cinema

Bretton Miller, filmmaker, Devra Labs

Ways to listen to this show:

