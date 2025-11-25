© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

How one local cinema is staying in business with the changing film landscape

Published November 25, 2025 at 4:00 AM EST
Unrecognizable Black man eating delicious popcorn while watching movie at cinema, selective focus shot
shironosov/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
How cinemas are changing the game to bring back audiences.

With the number of streaming services available with the click of a remote, it’s easier than ever to watch movies from home.

So what are local cinemas doing to get people back in theaters?

On Cincinnati Edition, we spoke with a theater owner and a filmmaker to see how they are keeping their venture afloat.

Guests:

  • Tim Swallow, founder and president, Cincinnati World Cinema
  • Bretton Miller, filmmaker, Devra Labs

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
