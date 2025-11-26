Cincinnati community comes together to fill gaps in hunger

Though benefits for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program have been restored since the end of the government shutdown, many families are still struggling to keep up with the price it costs to put food on the table.

Food banks are being stretched to their limits as well, with pantries seeing an increase in demand in the last month.

On Cincinnati Edition, as needy families are faced with the challenge of where to source groceries, a new group called Grocery Buddies and a long-time afterschool meals program at the library are making sure that members of the Cincinnati community are fed.

You can learn more about Grocery Buddies at their website here.

You can find locations for free afterschool meals for kids and teens at the library here.

Guests:



Emily Griffis, youth programs coordinator, Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library

Liz Fitzgerald, volunteer, Grocery Buddies

Nia Norris, digital strategist, Grocery Buddies



Ways to listen to this show: