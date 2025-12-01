Big plans for The Banks, but will they come to fruition?
There's an expansive new plan to finally complete development of the Banks, with hundreds of apartments and condos in buildings taller than those now located between the Reds ballpark and Bengals stadium.
But are Cincinnati and Hamilton County leaders on the same page about it?
On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with city and county leaders about what it would take to complete the riverfront development.
Guests:
- Denise Driehaus, Hamilton Count Commission President
- Seth Walsh, Cincinnati City Councilmember
- Chris Wetterich, staff reporter and columnist, The Cincinnati Business Courier
