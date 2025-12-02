Researchers explore interventions for infant obesity

New parents know one of their most important jobs is to make sure their babies are getting enough to eat.

But a growing body of research finds early eating and feeding practices can mean the difference between a healthy infant and one who struggles with obesity. And babies from low-income families face higher rates of obesity and related health problems.

The University of Cincinnati has received a federal grant to test a community-based intervention for children from birth through 12 months. The project is in collaboration with Cincinnati Children's Hospital and the nonprofit Every Child Succeeds.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the risk factors for infant obesity and the prevention strategies to be studied.

Guests:

Cathy Stough, Ph.D., associate professor, Department of Psychology, University of Cincinnati, director, Healthy Bearcats Families Lab

Jennifer Frey, Ph.D., president and CEO, Every Child Succeeds

