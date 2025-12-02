Ohio lawmakers vote for update of vicious dog laws
In June 2024, two dogs attacked Avery Russell, causing disfigurement and severe post-traumatic stress. Now House Bill 247, named Avery's Law after the 12-year-old, has passed the Ohio Senate and is headed back to the House for approval.
Under House Bill 247,owners of vicious dogs would be required to lock up their pets when a guest is on their property. Additionally, courts would be required to order euthanasia of a dog after it kills or seriously injures a person. The current law only requires euthanasia if a dog kills a second person.
On Cincinnati Edition, we speak to a reporter who did an investigation into Ohio's dog laws, the mother of Avery Russell, and a chief dog warden.
Guests:
- Laura Bischoff, reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau
- Drew Russell, mother of Avery Russell
- Beth Ward, chief dog warden, Cincinnati Animal CARE
