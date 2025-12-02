© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News
Cincinnati Edition

Ohio lawmakers vote for update of vicious dog laws

Published December 2, 2025 at 4:01 AM EST
Pixabay

In June 2024, two dogs attacked Avery Russell, causing disfigurement and severe post-traumatic stress. Now House Bill 247, named Avery's Law after the 12-year-old, has passed the Ohio Senate and is headed back to the House for approval.

Under House Bill 247,owners of vicious dogs would be required to lock up their pets when a guest is on their property. Additionally, courts would be required to order euthanasia of a dog after it kills or seriously injures a person. The current law only requires euthanasia if a dog kills a second person.

On Cincinnati Edition, we speak to a reporter who did an investigation into Ohio's dog laws, the mother of Avery Russell, and a chief dog warden.

Guests:

  • Laura Bischoff, reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau
  • Drew Russell, mother of Avery Russell
  • Beth Ward, chief dog warden, Cincinnati Animal CARE

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
