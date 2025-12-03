Local groups utilize social media to foster real-life connections

In 2023, former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy declared loneliness an epidemic. And earlier this year, the World Health Organization released a global report arguing that social connection is linked to improved health and reduced risk of early death.

Yet, it can be really hard to make friends. Cincinnati-area folks are utilizing social media to encourage people to come together to build community.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with a social media strategist and the founders of Midwestern Lesbian and Cincy Girls Who to talk about building a circle.

Guests:



Lauren Hayes, founder, Socials by Lauren

Tara Osborne, founder Cincy Girls Who

Kelsey Ference, founder, Midwestern Lesbian



