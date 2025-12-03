© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community
Cincinnati Edition

Local groups utilize social media to foster real-life connections

Published December 3, 2025 at 4:00 AM EST
Homes in Mt. Adams and the basin in downtown Cincinnati.
Sean Foster
/
Unsplash
Homes in Mt. Adams and the basin in downtown Cincinnati.

In 2023, former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy declared loneliness an epidemic. And earlier this year, the World Health Organization released a global report arguing that social connection is linked to improved health and reduced risk of early death.

Yet, it can be really hard to make friends. Cincinnati-area folks are utilizing social media to encourage people to come together to build community.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with a social media strategist and the founders of Midwestern Lesbian and Cincy Girls Who to talk about building a circle.

Guests:

  • Lauren Hayes, founder, Socials by Lauren
  • Tara Osborne, founder Cincy Girls Who
  • Kelsey Ference, founder, Midwestern Lesbian

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Edition
Stay Connected